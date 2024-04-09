Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [WAVE] Revenue clocked in at $0.31 million, up 238.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [NASDAQ: WAVE] closed the trading session at $4.20. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 9:07 AM that Eco Wave Power Chosen by a Major International Energy Company to Conduct Wave Energy Feasibility Studies for the U.S. Coastline.

Eco Wave Power (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) (“Eco Wave Power” or the “Company”), today announced that it was selected by a major energy company (full name can be seen in the company’s recent 20F report) to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study aimed at identifying the top locations for commercial onshore wave energy stations in the U.S. and across the globe, using its Eco Wave Power proprietary technology.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Per the terms of the agreement, Eco Wave Power has initiated a three-month, in-depth feasibility study in the United States and key regions across the globe. The studies explore the best proposed implementation sites for commercial installations, and reviews 77 sites in-detail in the U.S. coastline, in terms of wave availability and compatible marine structures, with encouraging results, while also proposing a five and a ten years roadmap for wave energy commercialization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 238.71 percent and weekly performance of 258.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 220.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 137.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.47K shares, WAVE reached to a volume of 35640647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [WAVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

WAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [WAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 258.97. With this latest performance, WAVE shares gained by 220.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.33 for Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [WAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3800, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9600 for the last 200 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [WAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.11.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR [WAVE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.