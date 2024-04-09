Beneficient [BENF] Stock trading around $0.08 per share: What’s Next?

Beneficient [NASDAQ: BENF] gained 61.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.08 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Beneficient Enters into New Liquidity Transaction with ff Venture Capital.

– Related liquidity transactions with three funds managed by ff Venture Capital, a leading investor in emerging industries, including fintech.

– With full participation from all limited partners, it is estimated Ben’s loan portfolio collateral will grow by up to $121.5 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, BENF reached a trading volume of 141503468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beneficient is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BENF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.98.

Trading performance analysis for BENF stock

Beneficient [BENF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.54. With this latest performance, BENF shares dropped by -23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Beneficient [BENF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1677, while it was recorded at 0.0597 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1961 for the last 200 days.

Beneficient [BENF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Beneficient’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Beneficient [BENF]

The top three institutional holders of BENF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BENF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BENF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.