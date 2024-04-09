Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Stock trading around $129.25 per share: What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 3.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $129.25. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Arm Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Ended 2024.

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 British Summer Time) to review its financial results and business outlook.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6903052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.47%.

The market cap for ARM stock reached $132.88 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.08M shares, ARM reached a trading volume of 6903052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $110.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ARM stock. On December 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ARM shares from 85 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arm Holdings plc. ADR is set at 7.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 164.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

How has ARM stock performed recently?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, ARM shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.91, while it was recorded at 125.13 for the last single week of trading.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

Earnings analysis for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 44.63%.

Insider trade positions for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]

The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ARM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.