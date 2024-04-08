why Sabre Corp [SABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.42

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] price surged by 3.50 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sabre expands its accounts receivable securitization facility to $235 million and increases liquidity.

Follows recent transactions to extend debt maturities and strengthen its balance sheet .

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) (“Sabre” or the “Company”), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that its indirect subsidiary, Sabre Securitization LLC, has increased the overall size of its existing accounts receivable securitization facility (the “AR Facility”) from $200 million to $235 million and extended its maturity date to March 2027. The AR Facility now consists of a fully-funded $120 million “first-in, last-out” tranche (the “FILO Facility”), provided by various entities advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”), and a $115 million revolving tranche provided by the existing lender, PNC Bank N.A. (“PNC”). PNC will continue to act as the administrative agent.

The one-year SABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.82. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corp [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.92. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 22.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corp Fundamentals:

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

SABR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corp [SABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.