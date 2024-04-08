Market cap of GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS] reaches 70.34M – now what?

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [NYSE: GCTS] gained 42.41% or 2.43 points to close at $8.16 with a heavy trading volume of 28517222 shares. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aramco and GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. Sign MOU to Accelerate the Development of the 4G and 5G Ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, setting the stage for a strategic collaboration that would further develop the 4G/5G ecosystem in Saudi Arabia for both mission-critical and public safety networks.

The collaboration aims to design and co-develop chipsets and modules tailored for LTE, 5G and the NTN spectrum in order to support the localization of wireless end-user devices and IoT manufacturing throughout the Kingdom.

The daily chart for GCTS points out that the company has recorded -21.61% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 208.61K shares, GCTS reached to a volume of 28517222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. is set at 6.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -75.32. With this latest performance, GCTS shares dropped by -26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

