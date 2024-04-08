Market cap of C3is Inc [CISS] reaches 7.74M – now what?

C3is Inc [NASDAQ: CISS] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.05 at the close of the session, up 7.76%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 9:21 AM that C3is Inc. reports Revenue of $13.8 million, Net Income of $5.6 million and $0.25 earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and financial and operating results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 36.41M shares, CISS reached a trading volume of 50100934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about C3is Inc [CISS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3is Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has CISS stock performed recently?

C3is Inc [CISS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.63. With this latest performance, CISS shares dropped by -48.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for C3is Inc [CISS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0928, while it was recorded at 0.0438 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4846 for the last 200 days.

C3is Inc [CISS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3is Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Insider trade positions for C3is Inc [CISS]

The top three institutional holders of CISS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CISS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CISS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.