Market Analysts see CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] loss -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $11.66 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:35 PM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of 20 Million Shares of Common Stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced the proposed secondary offering of 20 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). The shares will be offered from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. The Offering consists entirely of shares of the Company’s common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan is acting as book running manager for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-267793), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 14, 2022. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. You may get these documents for free, including the prospectus supplement, once available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement, once available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, by mail at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 13679434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CCCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for CCCS stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.17 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

