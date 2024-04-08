Kenvue Inc [KVUE] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kenvue Inc [NYSE: KVUE] gained 0.40% or 0.08 points to close at $20.25 with a heavy trading volume of 11312970 shares. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Kenvue to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, before market open on May 7, 2024.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-672-2415 from the U.S. or +1 646-307-1952 from international locations. The conference ID for all callers is 14840. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.kenvue.com. A replay will be available after the live event.

The daily chart for KVUE points out that the company has recorded 2.64% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.93M shares, KVUE reached to a volume of 11312970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kenvue Inc [KVUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVUE shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Kenvue Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Kenvue Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on KVUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kenvue Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVUE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for KVUE stock

Kenvue Inc [KVUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, KVUE shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 20.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Kenvue Inc [KVUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kenvue Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Kenvue Inc [KVUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kenvue Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kenvue Inc go to 1.79%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kenvue Inc [KVUE]

The top three institutional holders of KVUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KVUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KVUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.