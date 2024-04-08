Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] Is Currently 1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: DOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.64%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, is scheduled to report its first quarter 2024 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial performance and operating results.

Over the last 12 months, DOC stock dropped by -14.07%. The one-year Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.39. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.22 billion, with 709.58 million shares outstanding and 705.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, DOC stock reached a trading volume of 8804846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.65, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.80 for the last 200 days.

DOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 144.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -12.59%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.