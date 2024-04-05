why Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.53

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] gained 2.89% or 1.67 points to close at $59.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2840886 shares. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Tyson Foods Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

WebcastA link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The daily chart for TSN points out that the company has recorded 21.19% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 2840886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $58.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on TSN stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSN shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.12 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.21, while it was recorded at 58.29 for the last single week of trading, and 52.21 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -105.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods, Inc. go to 53.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.