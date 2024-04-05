Nuburu Inc [BURU] Stock trading around $0.17 per share: What’s Next?

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] closed the trading session at $0.17. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 10:21 AM that NUBURU Announces a $3 Million Dollar Capital Infusion by Strategic Investors and New Customer Orders.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced a $3 million dollar investment in the Company’s common stock by strategic investors focused on strengthening and growing the Company, as well as initial purchase orders from new customers in new markets.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Brian Knaley, the Company’s CEO, noted that, “The customer qualification process for our products can be lengthy and complex, but we are finally seeing the fruits of our efforts. We have orders to fill in critical new markets and with new customers and we believe this investment will accelerate our fulfillment process and path towards consistent revenue generation. We are excited about growth opportunities that we can pursue with help from investors who see the Company’s potential.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.89 percent and weekly performance of 11.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BURU reached to a volume of 18377658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuburu Inc [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58.

BURU stock trade performance evaluation

Nuburu Inc [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.41. With this latest performance, BURU shares gained by 15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1516, while it was recorded at 0.1496 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3092 for the last 200 days.

Nuburu Inc [BURU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nuburu Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Nuburu Inc [BURU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BURU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BURU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BURU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.