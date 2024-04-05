Market cap of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. [TVGN] reaches 53.79M – now what?

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TVGN] closed the trading session at $3.40. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Tevogen Bio Appoints Tapan V Shah as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.45 percent and weekly performance of -2.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -55.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.22K shares, TVGN reached to a volume of 19044817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

TVGN stock trade performance evaluation

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. [TVGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, TVGN shares dropped by -55.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.33 for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. [TVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. [TVGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. [TVGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TVGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TVGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TVGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.