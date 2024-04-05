Market Analysts see IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

IM Cannabis Corp [NASDAQ: IMCC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 10.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Avant Brands Bolsters International Growth in German Cannabis Market Through Partnership with IMC.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products and IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE:IMCC)(NASDAQ:IMCC) (the “Company”, “IMCannabis”, or “IMC”), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, are pleased to announce the signing of an International Trademark Licensing Agreement (the “Licensing Agreement”) granting IMC’s German subsidiary, Adjupharm GmbH (“Adjupharm”), the exclusive right to launch Avant’s flagship brand, BLK MKT™ brand in the German cannabis market. The Licensing Agreement constitutes a significant expansion of the relationship between the two industry-leading cannabis companies.

Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands, commented: “This agreement signifies a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with IMC. As Avant’s first client within our international sales channel, partnering with IMC is a strategic move; it not only bolsters our position as a global leader in the ultra-premium cannabis sector, it also amplifies the reach of our flagship brand, BLK MKT, on the global stage. We are thrilled to embark on this next phase of collaboration, leveraging our collective expertise driving innovation and excellence in the international cannabis market.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4210435 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IM Cannabis Corp stands at 39.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.79%.

The market cap for IMCC stock reached $14.46 million, with 13.39 million shares outstanding and 8.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 556.26K shares, IMCC reached a trading volume of 4210435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMCC shares is $0.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for IM Cannabis Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for IM Cannabis Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IM Cannabis Corp is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has IMCC stock performed recently?

IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 162.67. With this latest performance, IMCC shares gained by 248.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.87 for IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3609, while it was recorded at 0.8165 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5622 for the last 200 days.

IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IM Cannabis Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IM Cannabis Corp posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMCC.

Insider trade positions for IM Cannabis Corp [IMCC]

