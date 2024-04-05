Market Analysts see Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] gaining to $156. Time to buy?

Expedia Group Inc [NASDAQ: EXPE] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $130.70 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:08 PM that Expedia Group Announces Jochen Koedijk as Chief Marketing Officer and Brad Bentley as Chief Operations Officer of Consumer Business as Jon Gieselman Departs.

Expedia Group today announced that Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, will be leaving Expedia Group effective June 1 after three years leading Expedia’s consumer business and marketing division. Going forward, Brad Bentley will oversee the consumer business as Chief Operations Officer and Jochen Koedijk will lead marketing as Chief Marketing Officer, both reporting directly to incoming CEO Ariane Gorin.

“In our journey of transformation, Jon has led a dramatic unification of our go-to-market strategy for our brands, development of our best-in-class loyalty program, and has built industry-leading creative capabilities,” said Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia Group. “Jon is a visionary leader in consumer marketing and is leaving our consumer brands in a great position for the future.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2685500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $161.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $159, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on EXPE stock. On December 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 150 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.39, while it was recorded at 132.78 for the last single week of trading, and 124.13 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Expedia Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.