Knightscope Inc [KSCP] is -7.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Knightscope Inc [NASDAQ: KSCP] gained 13.31% or 0.07 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 6128173 shares. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:35 AM that Knightscope Wins 18 Contracts Valued Over $1 Million.

Technology Innovator Delivers on Continued Growth.

The daily chart for KSCP points out that the company has recorded -22.92% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, KSCP reached to a volume of 6128173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knightscope Inc [KSCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12.

Trading performance analysis for KSCP stock

Knightscope Inc [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, KSCP shares gained by 22.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Knightscope Inc [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5093, while it was recorded at 0.5072 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7781 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc [KSCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Knightscope Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Knightscope Inc [KSCP]

The top three institutional holders of KSCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.