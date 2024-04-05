HWH International Inc. [HWH] Is Currently 46.50 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HWH International Inc. [NASDAQ: HWH] gained 46.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that HWH International Inc. Acquires Café in South Korea, Unveiling Second Hapi Cafe Outlet.

HWH is delighted to reveal its latest acquisition of a café nestled in the heart of Seocho-gu, South Korea. This strategic move signifies HWH’s dedication to providing unique and welcoming spaces where people can gather to savor food, coffee, and experiences. These cafes are a significant driver of our Health, Wealth, and Happiness vision to offer delicious and nutritious food and beverages to our customers and provide a platform where we can roll out lifestyle products, further enriching their experience.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 171.55K shares, HWH reached a trading volume of 14294732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HWH International Inc. [HWH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HWH International Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for HWH stock

HWH International Inc. [HWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 155.56. With this latest performance, HWH shares gained by 130.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for HWH International Inc. [HWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2400, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5400 for the last 200 days.

HWH International Inc. [HWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HWH International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HWH International Inc. [HWH]

The top three institutional holders of HWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HWH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HWH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.