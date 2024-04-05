For Dayforce Inc [DAY], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Dayforce Inc [NYSE: DAY] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $64.21. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cleveland Cavaliers Select Dayforce to Lead Workforce Transformation.

NBA team adopts Dayforce to help streamline payroll, benefits, workforce management, and more.

Dayforce Inc stock has also loss -2.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAY stock has inclined by 0.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.70% and lost -4.34% year-on date.

The market cap for DAY stock reached $10.06 billion, with 156.30 million shares outstanding and 150.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, DAY reached a trading volume of 4273318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dayforce Inc [DAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAY shares is $77.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Dayforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Dayforce Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dayforce Inc is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAY in the course of the last twelve months was 95.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

DAY stock trade performance evaluation

Dayforce Inc [DAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, DAY shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Dayforce Inc [DAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.77, while it was recorded at 64.93 for the last single week of trading, and 68.71 for the last 200 days.

Dayforce Inc [DAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dayforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dayforce Inc [DAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dayforce Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dayforce Inc go to 21.86%.

Dayforce Inc [DAY]: Institutional Ownership

