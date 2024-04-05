Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] Is Currently 2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crescent Energy Co. [NYSE: CRGY] gained 2.18% or 0.25 points to close at $11.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3450075 shares. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Crescent Energy Announces Expiration and Results of Its Tender Offer for Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2026.

Crescent Energy Finance LLC (“CE Finance”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) (“Crescent”), announced today that the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) commenced on March 19, 2024 to purchase any and all of the outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 25, 2024 (the “Expiration Time”).

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender agent for the offer, valid tenders had been received at the expiration of the offer in the amount and percentage set forth in the table below.

The daily chart for CRGY points out that the company has recorded -0.93% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CRGY reached to a volume of 3450075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGY shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Crescent Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Crescent Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Energy Co. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for CRGY stock

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CRGY shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crescent Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Energy Co. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 396.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Energy Co. go to -4.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]

The top three institutional holders of CRGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CRGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CRGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.