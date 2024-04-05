Citigroup slashes price target on Fox Corporation [FOXA] – find out why.

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] closed the trading session at $31.14. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 2:05 PM that Greg Gutfeld Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With FOX News Media.

FOX News Media and Greg Gutfeld have agreed to a multi-year contract extension where he will continue as host of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) late-night sensation Gutfeld! and co-host of The Five, announced FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. Gutfeld will also host/produce FOX Nation programming from time to time.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years. Upon launching Gutfeld! three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television. We are proud to be the home of Greg, his unparalleled analysis and late-night’s highest-rated program for many years to come.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.95 percent and weekly performance of -0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, FOXA reached to a volume of 3237742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $34.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Fox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on FOXA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

Fox Corporation [FOXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, FOXA shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 31.24 for the last single week of trading, and 31.28 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 0.80%.

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.