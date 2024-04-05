Celestica, Inc. [CLS] Is Currently -2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Celestica, Inc. [NYSE: CLS] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.07. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 3:49 PM that Celestica Files Form 20-F.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the company’s website at www.celestica.com in the Investor Relations section. The Form 20-F can also be viewed at www.sedarplus.com and at www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2895540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celestica, Inc. stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for CLS stock reached $5.73 billion, with 119.00 million shares outstanding and 117.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, CLS reached a trading volume of 2895540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celestica, Inc. [CLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $43.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Celestica, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $14 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Celestica, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $25, while CIBC kept a Sector Outperform rating on CLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica, Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has CLS stock performed recently?

Celestica, Inc. [CLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.42, while it was recorded at 47.01 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

Celestica, Inc. [CLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Celestica, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celestica, Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica, Inc. go to 26.80%.

Insider trade positions for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]

The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.