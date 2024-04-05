Beyond Inc [BYON] Is Currently -10.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Beyond Inc [NYSE: BYON] slipped around -3.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.41 at the close of the session, down -10.00%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:42 PM that Overstock.com is Back.

‘Crazy Good Deals’ across both legacy and new categories set the stage for growth.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), owner of online retail giants Bed Bath & Beyond and Zulily, today announced the relaunch of iconic brand, Overstock.com, with deals and discounts on products across multiple categories.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, BYON reached a trading volume of 4336672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Inc [BYON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYON shares is $34.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYON stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Beyond Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Beyond Inc stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BYON shares from 29 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

How has BYON stock performed recently?

Beyond Inc [BYON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.57. With this latest performance, BYON shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Beyond Inc [BYON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.78, while it was recorded at 33.86 for the last single week of trading, and 24.88 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Inc [BYON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Beyond Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Inc [BYON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYON.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Inc [BYON]

The top three institutional holders of BYON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BYON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BYON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.