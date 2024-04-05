Allurion Technologies Inc [ALUR] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $5

Allurion Technologies Inc [NYSE: ALUR] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.08. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Allurion Expands Virtual Care Suite to the United States.

Virtual Care Suite (VCS) is now available to license in the United States for providers offering GLP-1 and other anti-obesity medication therapy, bariatric surgery, and weight loss devices.

US product launch to kick off at the Obesity Medicine Conference in Denver on April 25.

Allurion Technologies Inc stock has also gained 75.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALUR stock has declined by -7.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.40% and lost -17.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ALUR stock reached $147.38 million, with 47.69 million shares outstanding and 36.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.61K shares, ALUR reached a trading volume of 59132615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALUR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Allurion Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allurion Technologies Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74.

ALUR stock trade performance evaluation

Allurion Technologies Inc [ALUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.00. With this latest performance, ALUR shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Allurion Technologies Inc [ALUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6900, while it was recorded at 2.0400 for the last single week of trading.

Allurion Technologies Inc [ALUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Allurion Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Allurion Technologies Inc [ALUR]: Institutional Ownership

