why NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.75

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading provider of technology solutions to the retail, restaurant and banking industries, today announced the appointment of Irv Henderson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Henderson brings more than two decades of experience in software development and point-of-sale (POS) software to the NCR Voyix Board of Directors. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief digital officer at U.S. Bank, where he led development and execution of the One U.S. Bank digital strategy for business customers. Mr. Henderson joined U.S. Bank via its acquisition of talech, a provider of point-of-sale (POS) systems for restaurants and retailers, which he co-founded, serving as CEO from 2012 until its acquisition in 2019. His career also includes technology product leadership roles with Yahoo!, Obopay and InfoSpace Mobile.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYX shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NCR Voyix Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for NCR Voyix Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Voyix Corp is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for VYX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, VYX shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 12.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.72 for the last 200 days.

NCR Voyix Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NCR Voyix Corp posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Voyix Corp go to 4.00%.

