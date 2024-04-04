Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PLAY] price surged by 10.31 percent to reach at $6.38. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Dave & Buster’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2023 Financial Results.

The one-year PLAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.13. The average equity rating for PLAY stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $74.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 80.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

PLAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.74, while it was recorded at 63.74 for the last single week of trading, and 46.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

PLAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc go to 5.88%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PLAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PLAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.