VinFast Auto Ltd. [VFS] Is Currently -8.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VinFast Auto Ltd. [NASDAQ: VFS] price plunged by -8.26 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM that VinFast to Attend Vancouver International Auto Show 2024.

VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) announces its participation in the Vancouver International Auto Show (VIAS) 2024. In its first appearance at VIAS, VinFast will showcase a diverse range of its electric vehicles, further marking its position in the green mobility sector and signifying its commitment to bringing its comprehensive EV ecosystem closer to global consumers.

VinFast will showcase four EV models at VIAS 2024: the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. These models cater to diverse customer segments and offer modern technological features alongside advanced ADAS driver assistance systems, ensuring an intelligent and safe driving experience.

The one-year VFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.71. The average equity rating for VFS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VinFast Auto Ltd. [VFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFS shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for VinFast Auto Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for VinFast Auto Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on VFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VinFast Auto Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.34.

VFS Stock Performance Analysis:

VinFast Auto Ltd. [VFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, VFS shares dropped by -15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for VinFast Auto Ltd. [VFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VinFast Auto Ltd. Fundamentals:

VinFast Auto Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.47.

VinFast Auto Ltd. [VFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.