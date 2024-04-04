Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] Stock trading around $0.07 per share: What’s Next?

Pineapple Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PEGY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.48%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:48 PM that Pineapple Energy Announced CVR Agreement extended to December 31, 2024.

Pursuant to the merger of Communications Systems Inc. (CSI) and Pineapple Energy, Inc. on March 28, 2022, CSI shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022 (the “CVR Holders”) received one contractual, non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”) per share of CSI common stock each respectively owned. A total of 2,429,341 CVRs were issued following the merger, and each CVR represents the right to receive a pro rata portion of proceeds available from the disposition of CSI’s pre-merger assets following the merger.

Over the last 12 months, PEGY stock dropped by -95.62%. The one-year Pineapple Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.2. The average equity rating for PEGY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.97 million, with 57.09 million shares outstanding and 53.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, PEGY stock reached a trading volume of 7159205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEGY shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pineapple Energy Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

PEGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, PEGY shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1522, while it was recorded at 0.0647 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7236 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pineapple Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Pineapple Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

PEGY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pineapple Energy Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEGY.

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PEGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PEGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.