OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] moved up 12.25: Why It’s Important

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] price surged by 12.25 percent to reach at $0.25.

The one-year OGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.91. The average equity rating for OGI stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGI shares is $2.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

OGI Stock Performance Analysis:

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.28.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.