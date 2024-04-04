Market cap of GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS] reaches 59.13M – now what?

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [NYSE: GCTS] loss -55.74% on the last trading session, reaching $6.86 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that GCT Semiconductor Appoints Nelson C. Chan to Board of Directors.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced the appointment of Nelson C. Chan to its Board of Directors, effective March 26, 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Nelson Chan to our Board of Directors,” said John Schlaefer, Chief Executive Officer of GCT. “Mr. Chan’s extensive and prominent board experience, deep understanding of 5G and AI technology, as well as his strong leadership skills will be a crucial asset to GCT as we embark on our new journey as a publicly listed company.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 131.28K shares, GCTS reached a trading volume of 3113802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. is set at 7.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GCTS stock

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, GCTS shares dropped by -36.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. [GCTS]

The top three institutional holders of GCTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GCTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GCTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.