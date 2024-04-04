Market cap of Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] reaches 250.68M – now what?

Airship AI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AISP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.76%.

Over the last 12 months, AISP stock rose by 9.57%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $250.68 million, with 22.81 million shares outstanding and 18.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, AISP stock reached a trading volume of 3874918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airship AI Holdings Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AISP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.38.

AISP Stock Performance Analysis:

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.76. With this latest performance, AISP shares gained by 566.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AISP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 8.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airship AI Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Airship AI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AISP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AISP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AISP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.