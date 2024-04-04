MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] Stock trading around $12.22 per share: What’s Next?

MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX: MAG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.63%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:55 AM that MAG Silver Announces Robust Updated Technical Report for Juanicipio.

Declares Inaugural Mineral Reserves to Support an Initial 13-Year Life of Mine Plan.

Over the last 12 months, MAG stock dropped by -3.55%. The one-year MAG Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.3. The average equity rating for MAG stock is currently 1.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 102.97 million shares outstanding and 92.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.39K shares, MAG stock reached a trading volume of 3073844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAG shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAG stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for MAG Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2023, representing the official price target for MAG Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MAG Silver Corp. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

MAG Stock Performance Analysis:

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.63. With this latest performance, MAG shares gained by 35.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.75 for MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MAG Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

MAG Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.04 and a Current Ratio set at 15.04.

MAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MAG Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAG.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

