High Tide Inc. [HITI] Stock trading around $2.61 per share: What’s Next?

High Tide Inc. [NASDAQ: HITI] price surged by 17.57 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that High Tide Welcomes Start of German Cannabis Legalization.

Second Largest Cannabis Retailer in North America by Store Count Well Positioned to Enter German Market Once Regional Pilot Programs Commence.

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, welcomes the start of cannabis legalization in Germany.

Guru’s Opinion on High Tide Inc. [HITI]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for High Tide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for High Tide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for High Tide Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HITI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

HITI Stock Performance Analysis:

High Tide Inc. [HITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.16. With this latest performance, HITI shares gained by 54.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.67 for High Tide Inc. [HITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into High Tide Inc. Fundamentals:

High Tide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

HITI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, High Tide Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HITI.

High Tide Inc. [HITI] Institutonal Ownership Details

