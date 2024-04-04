GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] Is Currently 7.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] gained 7.22% on the last trading session, reaching $35.65 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 4:12 PM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Files Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2023.

The annual report can be viewed on the Company’s investor relations website or directly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, GCT reached a trading volume of 5198278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GigaCloud Technology Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for GCT stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.26. With this latest performance, GCT shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 465.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.79, while it was recorded at 30.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GigaCloud Technology Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 222.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]

