Brooge Energy Limited [BROG] is -48.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brooge Energy Limited [NASDAQ: BROG] loss -16.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Brooge Energy Appoints Two New Members to the Board of Directors.

Alexander Lawson and Guy Wall are the joint official liquidators of BPGIC Holdings Limited (“BPGICHL”), the owner of approximately 85.6% of the Company’s share capital. BPGICHL was placed into official liquidation on November 20, 2023 pursuant to an order by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. Messrs. Lawson and Wall have been appointed to the Board of Directors as result of a request by BPGICHL to the Company and in accordance with the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.78K shares, BROG reached a trading volume of 27062018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROG shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Brooge Energy Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooge Energy Limited is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for BROG stock

Brooge Energy Limited [BROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.25. With this latest performance, BROG shares dropped by -29.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Brooge Energy Limited [BROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Brooge Energy Limited [BROG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Brooge Energy Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brooge Energy Limited [BROG]

The top three institutional holders of BROG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BROG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BROG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.