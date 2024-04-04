Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH] Is Currently 35.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: AIH] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 35.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.46. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. Announces Receipt of a Letter of Expected Delisting Determination From Nasdaq Staff and Intention to Request a Hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Reference is made to the form 6-K of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 8, 2023 (the “Previous Disclosure”) in relation to the letter the Company received from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of Nasdaq notifying that, as of September 5, 2023, the Company’s securities had a closing bid price less than US$1.00 per share for more than 30 consecutive trading days, which is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq. The Company was provided a 180-calendar day grace period to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). All capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Disclosure.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8494799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR stands at 13.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.63%.

The market cap for AIH stock reached $20.02 million, with 43.53 million shares outstanding and 43.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.56K shares, AIH reached a trading volume of 8494799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIH shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has AIH stock performed recently?

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.25. With this latest performance, AIH shares dropped by -14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4579, while it was recorded at 0.3455 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7065 for the last 200 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Earnings analysis for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIH.

Insider trade positions for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd ADR [AIH]

