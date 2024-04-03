XTI Aerospace Inc. [XTIA] is -37.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XTI Aerospace Inc. [NASDAQ: XTIA] price surged by 69.90 percent to reach at $1.44. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 9:30 AM that XTI Aerospace to Host Business Update Presentation on March 25, 2024 to Outline the Company’s Corporate Strategy.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) (“XTI Aerospace” or the “Company”) today announced it will host a business update presentation at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 25, 2024 to discuss the corporate strategy subsequent to the successful closure of the merger with Inpixon on March 12, 2024.

Join the new executive team as they outline the Company’s plans to advance the revolutionary TriFan 600, a disruptive vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft with conditional pre-orders1 totaling more than $7 billion in anticipated gross revenue2.

The one-year XTIA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1300.0. The average equity rating for XTIA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XTI Aerospace Inc. [XTIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XTIA shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XTIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XTI Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95.

XTIA Stock Performance Analysis:

XTI Aerospace Inc. [XTIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.09. With this latest performance, XTIA shares dropped by -26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XTIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for XTI Aerospace Inc. [XTIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XTI Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

XTI Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

XTIA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XTI Aerospace Inc. posted -789750016/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -668249984/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTI Aerospace Inc. go to 20.00%.

XTI Aerospace Inc. [XTIA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XTIA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XTIA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XTIA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.