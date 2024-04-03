Synchrony Financial [SYF] Stock trading around $41.00 per share: What’s Next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Synchrony to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 24, 2024.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.synchrony.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Over the last 12 months, SYF stock rose by 43.61%. The one-year Synchrony Financial stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.98. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.68 billion, with 406.88 million shares outstanding and 403.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, SYF stock reached a trading volume of 5245024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $42.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.94.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.49, while it was recorded at 41.95 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 13.00%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.