OneMedNet Corp. [ONMD] Stock trading around $0.79 per share: What’s Next?

OneMedNet Corp. [NASDAQ: ONMD] gained 5.51% or 0.04 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 4292935 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:08 PM that OneMedNet Completes Securities Purchase Agreement, Solidifying Cash Position to Accelerate Growth.

Cash Infusion Provides Significant Cash Runway of Up to $4.54 Million.

The daily chart for ONMD points out that the company has recorded -92.98% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ONMD reached to a volume of 4292935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMedNet Corp. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ONMD stock

OneMedNet Corp. [ONMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68. With this latest performance, ONMD shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for OneMedNet Corp. [ONMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8835, while it was recorded at 0.7327 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9384 for the last 200 days.

OneMedNet Corp. [ONMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

OneMedNet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at OneMedNet Corp. [ONMD]

