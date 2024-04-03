Movano Inc [MOVE] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Movano Inc [NASDAQ: MOVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.33%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 5:01 PM that Movano Health Announces $24 Million Private Placement.

Financing included a strategic seed investment by a tier-1 multi-billion dollar medical device company and participation from members of Movano Health’s management team and board of directors.

Hosting conference call on April 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, MOVE stock dropped by -60.41%.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.34 million, with 50.81 million shares outstanding and 41.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.19K shares, MOVE stock reached a trading volume of 98285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Movano Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MOVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Movano Inc [MOVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.33. With this latest performance, MOVE shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Movano Inc [MOVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5578, while it was recorded at 0.4250 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9015 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Movano Inc Fundamentals:

Movano Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Movano Inc [MOVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

