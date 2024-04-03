Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU] Revenue clocked in at $1.63 billion, up 41.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [NYSE: ATMU] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $33.24 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Atmus Filtration Technologies appoints Diego Donoso and Stuart A Taylor II to its Board of Directors.

Today, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) (“Atmus”) announced the appointment of Diego Donoso and Stuart Taylor to its Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to have Diego and Stuart join the Atmus Board of Directors at a pivotal time for our company,” said Steph Disher, CEO of Atmus. “Both Diego’s experience leading manufacturing and technology-focused companies and Stuart’s knowledge in both creating businesses and M&A activity will play vital roles as we pursue our strategic growth aspirations at Atmus.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, ATMU reached a trading volume of 3244180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATMU shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATMU stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATMU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATMU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATMU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for ATMU stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, ATMU shares gained by 38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATMU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.77 for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.63, while it was recorded at 32.18 for the last single week of trading, and 22.77 for the last 200 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATMU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc go to 0.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU]

