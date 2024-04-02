Market cap of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] reaches 2.02B – now what?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.37. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Recursion Publishes Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Provides progress updates in support of long-term commitments focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving workforce diversity and accelerating community impact.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also loss -10.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RXRX stock has declined by -11.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.59% and lost -4.97% year-on date.

The market cap for RXRX stock reached $2.02 billion, with 226.26 million shares outstanding and 146.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 6590292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RXRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

RXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -30.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 12.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.