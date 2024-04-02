Market cap of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] reaches 1.17B – now what?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $3.83. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report.

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company’s fiscal 2023 annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company’s website and on the SEC´s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.78 percent and weekly performance of 12.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 6588848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 41.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.