CXApp Inc [CXAI] is 376.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CXApp Inc [NASDAQ: CXAI] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 151.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.15. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 9:05 AM that CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI) Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Acceleration of Deployment of CXAI Platform.

Signed Technology and Market Development Agreements with Google Cloud.

CXAI Executives attending Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas April 9-11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 238259324 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CXApp Inc stands at 27.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.02%.

The market cap for CXAI stock reached $93.79 million, with 15.25 million shares outstanding and 13.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, CXAI reached a trading volume of 238259324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

CXApp Inc [CXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 157.32. With this latest performance, CXAI shares gained by 106.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.12 for CXApp Inc [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc [CXAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CXApp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for CXApp Inc [CXAI]

