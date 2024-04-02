AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] Revenue clocked in at $170.81 million, up 126.21% YTD: What’s Next?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: ADTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.86%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:03 AM that Cadent Announces Intent to Acquire Performance Advertising Pioneer AdTheorent.

Combined Company Will Connect the Programmatic and TV Ecosystems, Unifying Audience-Based and Performance-Focused Advertising for Buyers and Sellers.

– Cadent, one of the largest independent solutions providers for converged TV advertising, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader delivering measurable value for programmatic advertisers, for a cash consideration of $3.21 per share.

Over the last 12 months, ADTH stock rose by 108.92%. The one-year AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.94. The average equity rating for ADTH stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $298.15 million, with 88.46 million shares outstanding and 23.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.26K shares, ADTH stock reached a trading volume of 7846637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTH shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on ADTH stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADTH shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADTH in the course of the last twelve months was 106.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ADTH Stock Performance Analysis:

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, ADTH shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdTheorent Holding Company Inc Fundamentals:

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

ADTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc go to -12.90%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] Institutonal Ownership Details

