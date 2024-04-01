Market cap of C3is Inc [CISS] reaches 5.71M – now what?

C3is Inc [NASDAQ: CISS] loss -8.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.03 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 9:21 AM that C3is Inc. reports Revenue of $13.8 million, Net Income of $5.6 million and $0.25 earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and financial and operating results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.50M shares, CISS reached a trading volume of 66067274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3is Inc [CISS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3is Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for CISS stock

C3is Inc [CISS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.61. With this latest performance, CISS shares dropped by -66.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.10 for C3is Inc [CISS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1062, while it was recorded at 0.0375 for the last single week of trading.

C3is Inc [CISS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C3is Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at C3is Inc [CISS]

The top three institutional holders of CISS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CISS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CISS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.