Kenvue Inc [KVUE] Stock trading around $21.46 per share: What’s Next?

Kenvue Inc [NYSE: KVUE] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.46 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Kenvue to Showcase 22 New Sets of Clinical Data at American Academy of Dermatology Association Meeting.

Science behind Company’s Skin Health & Beauty brands, including Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and more, demonstrates commitment to advancing everyday skin care.

Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will share new data demonstrating how its iconic brands are contributing to the advancement of everyday skin care at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Association Annual Meeting, set for March 8-12 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.27M shares, KVUE reached a trading volume of 14405309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kenvue Inc [KVUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVUE shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kenvue Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Kenvue Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KVUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kenvue Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVUE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has KVUE stock performed recently?

Kenvue Inc [KVUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, KVUE shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.05, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Kenvue Inc [KVUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kenvue Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kenvue Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kenvue Inc go to 1.79%.

Insider trade positions for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]

