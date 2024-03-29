why Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [NYSE: CPS] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.56 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Improved Cash Flow Highlights Cooper Standard’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 172.59K shares, CPS reached a trading volume of 120179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPS shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has CPS stock performed recently?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, CPS shares gained by 19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings analysis for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc posted -2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc go to -8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc [CPS]

The top three institutional holders of CPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.