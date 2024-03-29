Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [TM] Revenue clocked in at $310.39 billion, up 37.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [NYSE: TM] closed the trading session at $251.68. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Toyota Gives Back and Joins the Thrilling Action of the Inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup as a Founding Partner.

Thousands of soccer fans flocked to stadiums in Houston, Texas, Los Angeles and San Diego, California to witness the first-ever edition of Concacaf’s women’s international competition, the 2024 W Gold Cup. Toyota joined in the action as an inaugural and official automotive partner of the competition. This helps solidify the company’s continued commitment to inclusivity in soccer and creating more opportunities for all who are passionate about the sport.

Additionally, Toyota extended its ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, presenting a donation of $80,000 during halftime of the final game. As a founding partner of the organization’s workforce readiness programs, the funds will support the organization’s ongoing work to empower youth to excel in school while leading healthy, productive lives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 306.31K shares, TM reached to a volume of 124823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TM shares is $244.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TM stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.89.

TM stock trade performance evaluation

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [TM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, TM shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.75 for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [TM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.43, while it was recorded at 252.95 for the last single week of trading, and 189.09 for the last 200 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [TM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [TM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR go to 16.80%.

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR [TM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.