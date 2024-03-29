SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM] Stock trading around $1.59 per share: What’s Next?

SRM Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: SRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.05%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:30 AM that SRM announces Sip with Me cups Reorder.

“Growing SRM and establishing Sip With Me as a fan favorite continues to be our goal. From a business standpoint, we like new product orders but we love re-orders. Being associated with the magic and fun of a theme park visit is a plus for our brands.” stated SRM’s CEO Rich Miller.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.53 million, with 9.45 million shares outstanding and 3.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.33K shares, SRM stock reached a trading volume of 116846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SRM Entertainment Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

SRM Stock Performance Analysis:

SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, SRM shares gained by 23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4166, while it was recorded at 1.5300 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into SRM Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

SRM Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.58.

SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

