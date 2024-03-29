Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] Stock trading around $19.63 per share: What’s Next?

Pennant Group Inc [NASDAQ: PNTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.40%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 11:22 AM that Pennant Group to Participate in the 2024 Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference.

Over the last 12 months, PNTG stock rose by 37.18%. The one-year Pennant Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.7. The average equity rating for PNTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $589.10 million, with 29.95 million shares outstanding and 27.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 138.38K shares, PNTG stock reached a trading volume of 120521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNTG shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pennant Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Pennant Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PNTG stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PNTG shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennant Group Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNTG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

PNTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PNTG shares gained by 16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pennant Group Inc Fundamentals:

Pennant Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

PNTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennant Group Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennant Group Inc go to 41.00%.

Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

