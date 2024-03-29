NWTN Inc [NWTN] fell -18.77% so far this year. What now?

NWTN Inc [NASDAQ: NWTN] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -18.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:25 PM that NWTN ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023.

NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world (“NWTN” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights (all results compared to the same period of prior year period unless otherwise noted).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 118427 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NWTN Inc stands at 20.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.39%.

The market cap for NWTN stock reached $1.81 billion, with 253.47 million shares outstanding and 243.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.73K shares, NWTN reached a trading volume of 118427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has NWTN stock performed recently?

NWTN Inc [NWTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, NWTN shares gained by 26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for NWTN Inc [NWTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for NWTN Inc [NWTN]

The top three institutional holders of NWTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NWTN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NWTN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.